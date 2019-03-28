South Africa: New BMW Sports Cars - From Eight to Z

analysis

Sports cars might be an indulgence, but that hasn't stopped the motor industry from making them. BMW this week launched not one, but two all-new sports cars: the wieldy Z4 roadster, and the brutish M850i Coupé. They're worlds apart in concept, but both deliver driving thrills in spades.

It's hard to warrant owning a sports car. Besides the fact that they're typically two-seaters with little regard for practical considerations such as luggage space, they're also built to be driven with gusto - an increasingly difficult endeavour on our crowded, potholed roads.

Add the fact that sports cars don't come cheaply, are usually expensive to insure, and tend to end up being a third car, kept and driven on special occasions only, and it's understandable that owning a sports car tends to be the preserve of the privileged (and well-heeled) few.

Even so, there's a long list of sports cars to choose from - and BMW has just added two more to the mix.

The first is the third incarnation of the Munich firm's Z4 roadster, while the other is an all-new 8-Series: a sleek two-door designed to be a showcase for everything that's aspirational and advanced in the BMW universe....