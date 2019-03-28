28 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New BMW Sports Cars - From Eight to Z

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Deon Schoeman

Sports cars might be an indulgence, but that hasn't stopped the motor industry from making them. BMW this week launched not one, but two all-new sports cars: the wieldy Z4 roadster, and the brutish M850i Coupé. They're worlds apart in concept, but both deliver driving thrills in spades.

It's hard to warrant owning a sports car. Besides the fact that they're typically two-seaters with little regard for practical considerations such as luggage space, they're also built to be driven with gusto - an increasingly difficult endeavour on our crowded, potholed roads.

Add the fact that sports cars don't come cheaply, are usually expensive to insure, and tend to end up being a third car, kept and driven on special occasions only, and it's understandable that owning a sports car tends to be the preserve of the privileged (and well-heeled) few.

Even so, there's a long list of sports cars to choose from - and BMW has just added two more to the mix.

The first is the third incarnation of the Munich firm's Z4 roadster, while the other is an all-new 8-Series: a sleek two-door designed to be a showcase for everything that's aspirational and advanced in the BMW universe....

South Africa

This Kills More South Africans Than Any Other Disease. There's a New Way to Stop It

One in four people carry this potentially deadly bug? Now a new shorter treatment can prevent it from making you sick. Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.