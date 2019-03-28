South Africa: They Killed Dulcie - Episode 1 - the Scene of the Crime

On 29 March 1988 five bullets ended the life of South African freedom fighter Dulcie September. She was imprisoned, driven into exile and by the 1980s she spearheaded the anti-apartheid efforts in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg from a small office in Paris. Why was she killed? What is the shadowy network that profited from her murder? Why do her killers roam free?
This is the first episode of a podcast series about Dulcie September's life and assassination. The epic story explores the life of a struggle hero who appears to have been erased. Her murder leads us to a network of arms dealers, spies, politicians, corporations and bankers who continue to profit from her murder.
This first episode begins in Cape Town in the 1930s and ends on a staircase in Paris more than 50 years later. It sets the scene for an eight-part podcast series that winds its way around the world and ends in 2019. Episode 1 is 'The Scene of the Crime'.
Subsequent episodes in this eight-part series will be released weekly
They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets. The podcast draws from research...