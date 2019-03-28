Zimbabwe: PSL Roars Into Life, Mouth Watering Fixtures On the Menu

The Castle Larger Premier Soccer League roars into life tomorrow (Friday) afternoon with some big spenders and the usual suspects keen to gauge where they stand.

For some new teams, the battle will be to try to survive and build on that while some will try to cause upset on the so-called giants.

Champions, FC Platinum, are favourites to become the first side outside of Harare and Bulawayo, to retain the title three times in a roll.

Their opening fixture against Harare City will be a test of their title ambitions as they seek another dance in the CAF Champions League.

However, hopes are high that Highlanders can end their more than a decade long barren spell and reclaim the league title. They open their account against army side, Black Rhinos, who last season finished a respectable fifth after a good run.

The army side will be hoping to continue with that good form they exhibited last season.

While there is an air of optimism for a new era at fading giants, Dynamos Football Club, the club will need to shake off perennial off the field challenges if they are to challenge for top honours.

They had an unforgettable and miserable, for their standards, season last year and will be hoping for better performances this new season.

They last won the title in 2014 and will be looking forward to changing in fortunes.

They have a relatively a new team, with the majority of their players from last season having left due to financial challenges.

DeMbare open the league with a fixture against newcomers, Mushowani Stars in a David versus Goliath affair.

Another Harare Giant, Caps United who had a poor season last year, will open their 2019 fixtures with a date against new boys, Manica Diamond.

The Mutare-based "Ngoda Boys" might be new to the premier league but they were busy in the market during the off season as they acquired a number of experienced players.

They have former Dynamos player, Patson Jaure in their ranks and they will be hoping to flex their financial muscle on the field.

Caps United will need more than just home advantage if they are to emerge victors.

Another mouth watering match will be between Ngezi Platinum, who have developed an unwanted record of faltering at the hour of need, against Lowveld side Triangle United, who had a very decent showing last season and finished fourth.

Other matches will see Herentials taking on Telone FC (The WiFi Boys), another new team which used its financial prowess during the off season, to acquire experienced players.

Returnees, Hwange FC take on Yadah FC, while Chapungu will be hoping to fly past the chief's homestead as they play Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chicken Inn, who finished third last season take on stubborn ZPC Kariba to complete the league's opening fixtures fixtures.