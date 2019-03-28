Nigeria: Synlab Opens New Facility in Calabar to Improve Disease Diagnosis

SYNLAB Nigeria (formerly Pathcare Laboratories), one of the leading pathology laboratory services provider with over 5,000 tests available on its platform, has formally opened a new facility in Calabar, Cross River State.

The new facility will provide the people of Calabar and its environs quality laboratory tests, support doctors with accurate test results and improve the quality of health care in the state.

Dr. Marcus Inyama, in his address at the ceremony titled "Role of the Pathologist in Clinical Practice," emphasised the need for a reliable pathology laboratory such as SYNLAB Nigeria.

Executive Director (Operations) SYNLAB Nigeria, Dr. Tolulope Adewole, said: "As a company we are committed to making investments that will deliver first-world healthcare services to Nigerians. With more than 5,000 tests on offer, SYNLAB Nigeria has the most comprehensive test offering in Africa. We are here to support doctors in ways not previously possible. Together, we are building a stronger healthcare system and you are part of the process."

Located inside the premises of the renowned Calabar Women and Children Hospital, the SYNLAB facility aims at delivering top quality, state-of-the-art medical diagnostics services for health professionals and residents of Calabar, which SYNLAB Nigeria customers have enjoyed over the years.

The new facility fits into SYNLAB's strategic footprint coverage in south-south Nigeria. Earlier in the year, the company commissioned an ultra-modern laboratory in Gwarinpa, Abuja, to expand its reach to meet the needs in the northern zone of the country. Management has announced that a special package awaits the first five customers, every day for the next one week, at the new facility in Calabar.

The facility was declared opened by professor of histopathology, Imaobong Ekanem. The Host of the Event and Former First Lady of Cross River, Chief Mrs. Onari Duke, was present to receive the stakeholders and esteemed guests.