Kenya: Murunga Names Kenya 7s Squad for Asia Double-Header

Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga on Thursday named his 12-man squad for the Hong Kong and Singapore series in the World Sevens Rugby Series.

Murunga named former skippers Andrew Amonde and Eden Agero in his squad after the duo plus four other senior players returned to training Tuesday last week, having boycotted training in protest over slashed salaries.

Amonde (Kenya Commercial Bank), who has missed the last six legs while Agero (Kenya Harlequin), captained the team in the opening legs of Dubai and Cape Town before also opting to stay away.

Others who had resumed training alongside Amonde are Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Jeff Oluoch and Augustine Logonzo (Homeboyz). The six are part of the team.

Oluoch will captain the team in the Asia double-header.

Squad

Daniel Taabu, Andrew Amonde, Augustine Lugonzo, Nelson Oyoo Eden Agero Dan Sikuta, Jeff Oluoch (captain), Oscar Dennis, Vincent Onyala (vice captain), Shadon Munoko, Bush Mwale, Mark Wandetto, Johnstone Olindi