Kenya: 14 Hospitalised in Nairobi After Cholera Outbreak

More than 10 cases of cholera have been recorded in Nairobi since the outbreak of the disease was reported in the capital two weeks ago.

Nairobi County Health Chief Officer Washington Makodingo said that so far, 14 patients with cholera symptoms have been admitted to different hospitals in Nairobi since City Hall issued an alert last week warning of a possible outbreak.

"I can confirm that 14 cases of cholera have been reported in various health facilities with some of the patients having being treated and discharged," said Dr Makodingo Thursday while appearing before the Nairobi County Assembly Health Committee.

PATIENTS ADMITTED

He explained that last week, Pumwani Maternity Hospital recorded six cases of cholera with patients who were admitted coming from various parts of the capital.

Four patients came from Imara Daima and Embakasi while the other two were from Eastleigh and Ruai.

He, however, said that the cases are isolated, adding that the disease might have come from Mlolongo going by the pattern they have observed as well as the contact tracing that has been done.

NOT FROM NAIROBI

Dr Makodingo said that Kenyatta National Hospital also received three patients suspected to have cholera but they were not residents of Nairobi. Two of the patients were from Machakos while one was from Murang'a.

Additionally, Nairobi Hospital had Gertrude's Children's' Hospital each recorded one case of cholera.

He also said that two other patients from Imara Daima estate were admitted to Mater Hospital on Wednesday last week.

Dr Makodingo said that the patients were isolated and immediate treatment administered on them and that except two, the others have been discharged.

TESTED POSITIVE

"Once the patients were admitted and the doctors proceeded to do tests to determine whether they were susceptible to cholera and all of them tested positive.

"We urge residents to take preventive measures including treating their water, cooking and washing food properly as well as properly washing their hands to avoid cases of cholera especially now that there is a water shortage," he added.

Dr Makodingo said the county health department has moved swiftly to curb the spread of the disease.

CHLORINE TABLETS

Among other measures, the department has distributed chlorine tablets to areas where cholera has been reported. It has also given antibiotics to those prone to cholera in order lessen the burden of the disease. So far the county has distributed 50,000 antibiotic tablets.

He further said that the county is liaising with the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company to super-chlorinate its water as well as establishing cholera treatment units in all health facilities in the capital city.

"We have also, as a department, embarked on conducting inspection of food joints which is among the primary sources of cholera," said the chief health officer.