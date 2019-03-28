South Africa: Police Urged to Probe Attacks On Foreign Nationals

Government has expressed concern at reports of attacks on foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

In a statement issued on Thursday, acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director General, Phumla Williams, urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of these violent acts are brought to book.

"South Africans are generally peace-loving and friendly people and most of these attacks are nothing less of criminality (sic). Government is receptive to people's needs and urges all citizens to use the relevant platforms to express their concerns and frustrations, including talking to elected officials in their communities," Williams said in the statement.

She said South Africa is internationally renowned for using dialogue to solve differences and problems peacefully.

"As a peace-loving and law-abiding nation, we must use this noble approach to deal with our problems instead of using violence.

"South Africa is a constitutional democracy governed by laws and as such, we expect everyone working and living in the country to be doing so legally and obey South Africa's laws in their totality. Citizens from across the African continent supported our struggle for freedom and liberation and made immense sacrifices to provide safety and refuge to our people in exile, including our leaders."

South Africa, government said, has a high number of foreign nationals who are integrated into communities across the country and government calls on all South Africans and foreign nationals to live in harmony.

"Government remains committed to building a society based on democratic values of social justice, human dignity, equality, non-racialism, non-sexism and the advancement of human rights. Government calls on all stakeholders including community leaders to stop and discourage attacks on foreign nationals.

"We appeal to communities to give State agencies and relevant authorities the time and opportunity to deal with any concerns they may have as violence will not solve any issue."