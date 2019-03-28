South Africa: Mbalula Was Right to Give Protection to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that former minister of Police Fikile Mbalula did not err in providing protections services to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, before she held any government position.

In 2016, Dlamini-Zuma was given presidential protection services because the State Security Agency and Crime intelligence identified threats against her.

At the time, political parties slammed the decision, saying that Dlamini-Zuma held no position in South Africa's government and she was not a visiting head of state.

News24 previously reported that the South African Police Services (SAPS) who are in charge of the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) defended their decision, saying she was under threat.

Major General Sally de Beer explained that in terms of the PPU's mandate, protection is provided to the president and deputy president of the Republic of South Africa, former presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses.

She added that further protection is being provided to Dlamini-Zuma, following the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her personally.

In her report, Mkhwebane found that the protection services afforded to Dlamini-Zuma was in accordance with the practice prescribed by Dirco, giving protection to dignitaries of her calibre.

She added that the protection continued after Dlamini-Zuma's tenure as chairperson of the African Union expired, because of the continued threats identified against her.

Source: News24