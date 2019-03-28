Uganda: ADF Agents Named in Kirumira Murder

Kampala — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has linked the killing of former Buyende District police commander Muhammad Kirumira to rebel operatives of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and added that one of the accused confessed to the murder.

In a three-page indictment presented to Wakiso Magistrate's Court yesterday, the DPP said investigations into the case were complete and asked court to commit the suspects to the High Court for trial.

The suspects; Abubakar Kalungi and Hamza Mwebe are charged with the murder of Kirumira and his companion Resty Nalinya Mbabazi, a Mobile Money agent.

"Investigations through the technical data analysis established that ADF operatives orchestrated the shooting. The analysis established that for [several] days A1 (Kalungi) had frequented Bulenga Trading Centre where the offences were committed and was within the vicinity before and during the shooting," the DPP indictment states.

The prosecution states that the two accused and others still at large on September 8, 2018 at Bulenga Trading Centre murdered Mr Kirumira and his female friend Nalinya Mbabazi.

Further in his indictment, the DPP says he has evidence that after Kalungi had murdered Kirumira, he travelled to his mother's home in Mpigi District where he reached at around 10:30pm and spent a night there. Early the following day, Kalungi left for his home in Mirima Zone, Kibutika in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District.

"On 1/10/2018, A1 (Kalungi) recorded a charge-and-caution statement and an extra-judicial statement explaining his involvement in the commission of the offence together with Kateregga Abdul who was the mastermind behind the shooting and Mwebe Hamza A2," the DPP states in the indictment tom court.

Adding: "A team of investigators tracked Kateragga to Namungoona Market on September 28, 2018. However in a bid to escape arrest, he was accidentally injured by a bullet and he died as a result."

Background

According to the evidence the prosecution intends to present at the hearing of the case in the High Court is Kalungi's charge-and-caution statement and extra judicial statement explaining his involvement in the murder together with Abdul Kateregga and Mwebe. The two suspects; Kalungi and Mwebe were further remanded to Kigo Prison until the hearing date which will be set by the High Court.

Prosecution states that on September 8, 2018 at about 8pm at Bulenga in Wakiso, Kalungi and Mwebe with others still at large used a gun to murder Kirumira and Nalinya who were travelling together in a car. Kirumira and Nalinya were rushed to Rubaga and Mulago hospitals, respectively where they were pronounced dead.

