Kenya: Lions Still Roam At Elsa's Kopje

The year is 1924. Kenya, and much the rest of the African continent, is under the oppressive colonial rule of the British Empire.

The story goes: Eighteen-year-old George Adamson was in Kenya to help his father with their coffee plantation. But George's spirit was not built for tilling the land, so he became a game warden.

One day while out on warden duties, a lioness charged at him and he shot it dead. He later realised that it was defending its three cubs, now orphaned.

Elsa was one of the female cubs, and she was raised along with her sisters Big One and Lustica by George and his wife Joy.

Though her two sisters eventually went to the Netherlands' Rotterdam Zoo, Elsa was trained by the Adamsons to survive on her own, and was eventually released into the wild.

Elsa was reared in the Adamson house built on top of a rock inside what is now Meru National Park. She was later released into the wild in what is lauded as a feat, because it was said a domesticated animal cannot survive in the wild.

The house that the Adamsons and Elsa grew up in is now the luxury lodge Elsa's Kopje.

A recent drive to Meru with my friends and I led to us spending two nights at Elsa's Kopje. For anyone who intends to visit this place, I highly recommend you drive there.

The road from Nairobi is well tarmacked, except for a short stretch at the end. And because it is located inside a national park, it would be better to go in an off-road SUV that can perform well off-road.

The road trip from Nairobi to Elsa's Kopje can take anywhere between six and eight hours, but the journey is well worth it. The highway weaves through the lush green Meru, Nyeri and Laikipia landscapes, with plantations of wheat and coffee and rolling hills.

On a clear day, Mt Kenya can be seen to the right. When you get into the park, you're received by a welcoming party composed exclusively of the rich wildlife that this neck of the woods is famous for.

None of that prepares you for Elsa's Kopje though. When you arrive, the lodge does not seem like much from the outside. However, when you walk in, you find that each of the cottages is built on individual gigantic rocks that make up the Mughwango Hill.

We stayed in the private house, which has a large, airy living room and spacious bathrooms. One of the bedrooms opens up directly to an infinity pool, which is perfect because, at this time of the year, Meru is extremely hot.

There is a secluded shower outside, fully private in a public place, open to the view of the elements and the wildlife. Elsa's Kopje is indeed a lover's paradise, and comes highly recommended for honeymooners.

Most of the furniture is made of hardwood and oak, and complements the natural surroundings. The property is rich in history. The walls are decorated with pictures of the Adamsons, telling of their life with Elsa.

Because the grounds are not fenced, wild animals roam freely in and out -- not the lions and other predators, of course. Gazelles may join you for lunch. Hyraxes screech at night. And monkeys hoop around, looking for mischief.

If you want to see more wildlife, the management can organise a safari, or if you prefer to go by yourself, they will pack you a lunch and a map to find your way around. And because we already had the car with us, we chose to drive around the park. We saw lions, antelopes, giraffe, zebra and hippos. We heard that there is a herd of elephants nearby, but we didn't see them.

The only unremarkable thing about Elsa's Kopje is the food. The only fresh juice served at breakfast was melon. The rest of the juices were out of packets. And dinner was an assortment of bland roasted meats.

Elsa died prematurely in 1961 of a form of babesiosis, a tick-borne blood disease similar to malaria, which often infects the cat family.

She was buried on a riverbank at the edge of the park boundary. Perhaps her descendants now roam the park.