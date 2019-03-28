Ethiopia: No Bodies As Nakuru Families Pray for Ethiopia Crash Victims

Families from Nakuru who lost their loved ones in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on March 10 will Friday and Saturday hold prayers for them but with no caskets or bodies.

Family and friends of the late Cosmas Kipng'etich Rogony will gather at Citam church in Nakuru for prayers before heading to his home in Saoset village, Kipkelion West Sub-County.

Mr Rogony, who until his death was an employee of General Electric's Healthcare division, left behind a one-year-old daughter and a 27-year old widow, Miriam Wanja.

BRILLIANT ENGINEER

Speaking to Nation, the family said Mr Ragony's untimely death left them in shock and disbelief. They described him as a brilliant engineer, hardworking and a very social person.

The family said he always helped anyone in need, especially his immediate family members for whom Mr Rogony was the sole breadwinner.

Another family of Mr John Quindos Karanja who lost his wife, daughter and three grandchildren, will hold prayers at St Michael's Cathoic Church in Bahati as they await DNA results to be released in six months' time.

FIVE VICTIMS

Last Saturday, mourners gathered in Kiangai village in Bahati Sub-County during a funeral service that only had five framed pictures of the victims placed between bouquets of flowers.

During the service, Mr Paul Njoroge eulogised his wife, Caroline Quinns Karanja, children Ryan Njoroge, Kellie Wanjiku, Rubi Wangui and mother in-law Ann Wangui Karanja as the ceremony assumed the traditional funeral programme.

There were no bodies to view and no caskets to bury but only names of a woman, her daughter and three grandchildren who died in Ethiopia were mentioned.

UNCONTROLLABLE TEARS

As tributes for what the family members referred to as precious souls were read, mourners tried to fight back uncontrollable tears.

"Two weeks prior to their demise, Quinns had told me of her repeated dreams that something terrible was about to happen to me. Little did we know that it would be an enduring pain for the rest of my life," Mr Njoroge said in his tribute.

About his children, Mr Njoroge said, "I so wish I would hear their laughter, their cries and noises again. I wish to hear them stating all the things they want me to buy for them, to see them smile and dance for us."

FAMILY PILLAR

He also remembered Mrs Wangui as a portrait of a godly mother and a pillar of his relationship with his wife Caroline.

Mr Njoroge, who appeared wan and haggard from the loss of his entire family, said only prayers would keep him going as he waits for the results of the DNA tests which he said will help him conduct a proper burial for them.

The five died when the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-302 crashed in Bishoftu, just six minutes after take-off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa. It was destined for Nairobi.