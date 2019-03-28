Uganda: Fresh Concerns Over Ownership of Uganda Airlines

Members of the Budget Committee of Parliament have raised fresh concerns regarding the ownership of the National Airline.

Whereas the minister of Works and Transport told parliament Wednesday that the government owns 100 percent shares in the national carrier, documents presented to the committee for further scrutiny indicate that the company is owned by Finance minister Matia Kasaija and Monica Ntege Azuba in their individual capacities and not as ministers.

The MPs have also queried actual proof of registration after government officials withdrew documents presented to Parliament on grounds that they had several errors.

The error pertain signatures of ownership of the company.

"We have a similar problem because it was signed by shareholders instead of directors. We believe that this is an error. All the authorised shareholders have been allotted to ministers as individuals and this is not sustainable," said Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the budget committee chairperson.

Mr Lugoloobi (Ntejeru North) said that, "there seems to be a serious problem at the registry regarding the airline because if there was no problem, we would not be having this mess."

He also warned at a meeting Thursday that the errors pause serious questions regarding the capacity of the government to operate the airline.

Lira Woman MP Joy Atom, who pointed Parliament to the errors in which government had been presented to have only 0.01 percent shares demanded that the officials from the ministry of works and that of Finance be subjected to an oath, lest they dupe the committee and later on Parliament.

"We have strongly felt that we may not be able to proceed unless we have assurance that we can manage this airline. We are here to protect Ugandans," she said.

Before the oath was administered, Mr Peter Ogwang (Usuk county) demanded for an apology from Mr Kasaija and Ms Ntege for dilly-dallying and embarrassing the committee.

"Let the ministers go on record and apologise to this committee for misleading us and subjecting us to embarrassment. This is a serious project but before it even takes off, you are already embarrassing it," Mr Ogwang added.

After picking the microphone, Mr Kasaija said: "I want to apologise on behalf of my ministry for anything that did not come out sparkly. My people should ensure that we do things smartly. If you are not sure, don't speak," he said.

The minister explained that the government owns all the shares with ministry of Finance and Works taking a 50/50 share holding.

He said that "at the time of incorporation, the two shares were allotted to the ministers leaving the rest for future allotment pending capitalisation of the company," and that this was subsequently addressed.

Mr Twebaze Bemanya, the Registrar General told the committee that the error was occasioned in assigning ownership to individuals rather than the ministry (government) and this implied that the two ministers would then assume ownership as individuals with powers to allot shares to any other individual in their private capacity and not as ministries with transient succession.

This, he said could easily be fixed.

"The error is conceived in the manner of writing in which ownership was given to the "minister" and not "ministry," he said.

He maintained that with the exception of this error and the fact that ministers had signed instead of directors, there's no legal implications regarding ownership of the airline and its shares.

The committee has tasked the government to fix the error by the time they report to Parliament today for final debate in plenary.

Government needs about Shs280 billion for the purchase of the two Bombardier jets by end of March 2019, short of which they suffer penalties.

But before committing tax payers' money, the MPs have demanded for a clean commitment and ownership of the airline.