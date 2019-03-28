Kenya: More Than 10 Cases of Cholera Reported in Nairobi in the Last Two Weeks

More than 10 cases of cholera have been reported in Nairobi since the outbreak of the disease in the capital two weeks ago.

Nairobi County Health chief officer Dr Washington Makodingo said that so far 14 patients with cholera symptoms have been hospitalized in different health facilities in Nairobi since City Hall issued an alert last week warning of a possible cholera outbreak.

"I can confirm that 14 cases of cholera have been reported in various health facilities with some of the patients having being treated and discharged," said Dr Makodingo on Thursday while appearing before the Nairobi County Assembly Health Committee.

He said that last week Pumwani Maternity Hospital recorded six cases of cholera with the admitted patients coming from various parts of the city.

Four patients came from Imara Daima and Embakasi while the other two were from Eastleigh and Ruai. The others were received in the days preceding this week.

RESIDENTS OF NAIROBI

He also explained that the outbreak is not countywide as the cases are isolated, adding that the disease might have come from Mlolongo going by the pattern they have observed as well as contact tracing done.

Dr Makodingo stated that Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) also received three suspected cases of cholera but the patients were not residents of Nairobi.

Two of the patients were from Machakos and one from Murang'a. Additionally, Nairobi Hospital and Getrude Hospital each recorded one case of cholera.

He also said that two other patients, who said they had come from Imara Daima, were admitted at Matter Hospital on Wednesday last week.

TREATED AND DISCHARGED

The chief officer said immediate treatment administered on the patient and all, except two, have been discharged.

"We urge residents to take preventive measures including treating their water, cooking and washing food properly as well as properly washing their hands to avoid cases of cholera especially now that there is a water shortage," he added.

Dr Makodingo went ahead to explain that the county health department has moved with speed to curb the spread of the disease including issuance of chlorine tablets in areas where cholera has been reported and issuance of antibiotics to lessen the burden of cholera to those who may contact it. So far the county has distributed 50, 000 tablets.

He further added that county is liaising with Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company to super-chlorinate its water as well as establishing cholera treatment units across all health facilities in the capital city.

"We have also, as a department, embarked on conducting inspection of food joints which is among the primary sources of cholera," said the chief officer.