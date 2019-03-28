28 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Huge Explosion Heard in the Heart of Somali Capital

Large clouds of smoke overcast Somali capital after a huge explosion was heard on Wednesday, a witness said. The cause was yet to be determined. The blast came from the direction of a busy road in Mogadishu.

This comes after Al-Shabaab Islamist group last Saturday attacked complex housing government ministries, killing at least 11 people. The assault was a sign of the insurgency's continued ability to strike at the heart of Somalia's government, despite years of foreign military support for Mogadishu.

Attacks that combine bombings with gunmen have become a specialty of the Al-Qaeda linked group, which is running an armed insurrection against what it sees as a heretic and foreign influence in Somalia.

