Sudan: NCP Lauds Youths Vision On Future of Political Process

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress party(NCP) in a meeting which was presided over by the Party Acting Chairman, Ahmed Haroun at the Party Head Office in Khartoum, commended vision of the party youths on future of political process in the Country in general and in the party in particular.

Haroun described in press statements following the meeting the youth vision as deep that raised heated discussions at the NCP Leadership Office during its two consecutive meetings , noting that the youth vision was in the bottom of conceptual paper approved by the Office and that the NCP Shura Council will look into it in its coming Saturday's meeting.

The NCP Acting Chairman conveyed the Leadership Office appreciation to progressive vision of youth and that discussions over the paper would be completed through committees formed by the Office to discuss the conceptual paper.