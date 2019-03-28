South Africa: Keeping SA Clean

South Africans have been actively working around the clock to ensure that they keep the country clean as part of the Good Green Deeds programme.

The Good Green Deeds programme was recently launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa with an objective of mobilising all sectors of South Africa to become more environmentally conscious.

The programme seeks to promote behavioural change towards littering, illegal dumping and waste in general.

Since the launch of the programme tons of waste has been collected in different communities, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday.

The Minister was recently in Pietermaritzburg where she participated during the Good Green Deeds chapter of KwaZulu-Natal.

Other activities took place in Pretoria, Mbombela, Tembisa, Moletsi village, Galeshewe, Sterkspruit, Colesburg, among other places.

"We are truly encouraged by the efforts of different stakeholders towards the implementation of the clarion call to individuals, private sector, labour, NGO's, interfaith formations and society at large to clean South Africa, making our cities, towns and rural areas places where it is safe and healthy for all to live," said Mokonyane.

The initial stage of the programme focuses on cleaning of litter and eradication of illegal dumping across South Africa.

Cleaning of water bodies - rivers, dams and lakes will lead to an ocean space free of litter that is otherwise deadly to the marine species.

Mokonyane urged South Africans to continue to participate in various Good Green Deeds activities in their communities.

In the coming week, a number of clean-up activities will take place in Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria, Westernburg Hall Polokwane in Limpopo, Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Walmer in Port Elizabeth and in Mothibistad in Kuruman.