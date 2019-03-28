Nigeria: Amori, Other Sponsors Join Ovie of Mosogar Peace Cup

More sponsors have identified with the Ovie Of Mosogar Peace Cup football tournament, a grassroots competition in Delta State. It will hold between April 11 and 18.

The tournament is being sponsored by His Royal Majesty, Samson Okirhobo Omene, the Udurhie 1 of Mosogar Kingdom in Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Some prominent citizens of Mosogar kingdom, including Chief Ighoyota Amori, Mr. Christian Onoba, Dr. Cross Ovie Adejana and Dr. Godwin Eyarubene Omene have joined the growing list of sponsors for the event, which is aimed at discovering young talents.

According to the tournament organizer, coach Joshua Suoye, arrival date for the competition is April 11, while the opening ceremony will take place on April 13. The tournament is in three categories, U-12, U-14 and U-16.

Coach Joshua Suoye told The Guardian that registration for the U-12 and U-14 will attract N30,000 and N40,000 respectively, while those competing in the U-16 category will pay N50,000 as registration fee.

At the end of the tournament on April 18, winner of the U-12 category will smile home with N1.5million, second position N1million and 3rd place N500,000. The champion in the U-14 category will go home with N2millon, second position N1.5million and third position N1million. The U-16 champion will receive a huge sum of N3million, second position will pocket N2million and third position N1.5million.

All the participating teams are expected to assemble at the Ovie Palace before dispatching to their respective camp. The U-16 tournament will hold at CUPEM pitch 2, while matches involving those in the U-14 teams will hold at CUPEM pitch 1. The U-12 tournament will take place at Mosogar Secondary School.

Meanwhile, the organisers have promising to stage a hitch-free competition.