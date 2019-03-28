Malawi: K 4.9 Billion Interchange Construction Delayed

Lilongwe — Roads Authority has admitted that the construction works of the K4.93 billion Cloverleaf interchange at Area 18 round about has delayed.

Public Relations Manager for Roads Authority, Portia Kajanga revealed this Friday in Lilongwe during stakeholder's consultative meeting on Health, Safety and Environment for Parliament- Bingu National Stadium dual carriage way.

She said the delay has come about due to heavy rains Lilongwe has been receiving in the past weeks.

Kajanga said soil excavation becomes difficult during rainy season as a result of wet soils which makes the contractors to slow the pace of work as a result of muddy soils.

The Manager added that they are hoping progress would improve as we are heading toward dry season.

"We hopeful that by end April or early May, the interchange construction will start taking shape and residents will start appreciating what is going on," she viewed.

Kajanga said before the start of the second phase of the Parliament-Bingu National Stadium dual carriage way, there were a lot of negotiations with various stakeholders such as Chimutu school management, Botanic Gardens and Lilongwe City Council on how we should join hands to see the smooth implementation of the project and this consumed a bit of time.

The Cloverleaf Interchange being constructed by Mota-Engil was scheduled to be completed in seven months and June 4, 2019 is a set date.

Ministry of Transport and Public Works is the client while Roads Authority is implementing Agency with funded from Road fund Administration through fuel levy and L. Gravam Consulting Engineers is a consultant for the project.

An interchange will be constructed at the intersection with M1 at Area 18 which currently has a round about.

A new round about has been constricted at the junction with Kaunda road at Area 49.