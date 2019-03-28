Malawi: Motorist to Take Up Maintenance Cost

Motorists and their relatives should brace themselves to take up the responsibility of repairing road Infrastructure along newly constructed roads in the country if they have damage them in a road accident.

Public Relations Manager for Roads Authority, Portia Kajanga told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday in Lilongwe during the sidelines of stakeholder's consultative meeting on Health, Safety and Environment for Parliament- Bingu National Stadium dual carriage way.

She said government was spending a lot of money in doing repair in the newly constructed roads as a result of accidents happening along them.

Kajanga said Roads Authority is geared to make sure that all motorists damaging roads infrastructures in all newly constructed roads should bear the maintenance cost.

"In the event that the motorist has died, relatives and family members will have to bear the cost of the damage. We have come up with this decision in order to reduce the maintenance cost in which government is losing out year in year out," the Manager stressed.

She said they would be working closely with Police and Road Traffic Department to ensure all those involved in road accidents and have caused damage to any infrastructure on the road they would need to take up the responsibility of repairing themselves at their own cost.

"Currently, I don't have the actual figures as to how much Roads Authority was using to repair cost of infrastructures in the newly built roads," Kajanga hinted.

Chief Road Traffic Officer for Awareness on Civic Education, James Gumulira welcomed that idea saying this might reduce the rate of accidents on the roads of the country.

He said reckless driving among many motorists has been the order of the day and this measure could help if fully implemented.

"For instance, the just installed street lights along Parliament and Bingu stadium dual carriage way, two pillars have been hit already. This means government will need to look for funds in order to repair them while the motorists is scot free," Gumulira observed.

He said most accidents in the country are happening as result of motorists writing whatsapp messages and changing music in their vehicles where their concentration is disturbed.

Chief Road Traffic Officer for Awareness on Civic Education said their officer are playing hard on motorists who are found talking and writing messages on their phone

He said what is required now is to intensify civic education on the issues so that all stakeholders are made aware of the new developments.