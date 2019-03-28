South Sudan: Minister, PS Trade Blame Over Pay for South Sudan Traders

Kampala — Top officials of Trade and Finance ministries involved in authenticating payments to Ugandan traders, who supplied different items to the Government of S. Sudan, have offered contradicting accounts over the delayed clearances to beneficiaries.

Mr Patrick Ocailap, the Finance ministry deputy Permanent Secretary, told Parliament's select Committee probing delayed payments, that they are facing obstacles beyond their control.

The Kyankwanzi Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Anna Maria Nankabirwa, chairs the committee which was constituted following unresolved complaints by traders that technocrats, particularly Finance ministry bureaucrats, were frustrating them.

Mr Ocailap, who doubles as the deputy secretary to the treasury, told the committee that the 10 companies already compensated were duly cleared by the Government of South Sudan as legitimate grain suppliers.

The firms, under their umbrella organisation Uganda-South Sudan Grain Trader Association, include Rubya Investments Ltd, Kibungo Enterprises, Aponye (U) ltd, Afro Kai Ltd, Swift Commodities Establishment Ltd and Sunrise Commodities.

Others are Ms Sophie Omari, Apo General Agencies and Ropani International and KK Transporters.

Shared money

They shared the first batch of $15m (Shs55b) and another $10.5m (Shs38b) in 2015 and February 2019, respectively, and are slated to benefit from another $32 million (Shs118b) amid protests.

"We went through the bilateral agreement which had ten companies, it went to Cabinet and later to Parliament which all gave a green light and it is on this arrangement that Parliament appropriated funds," Mr Ocailap said on Tuesday.

The complainants comprise 25 companies which claim they have been ignored despite being cleared.

Mr Ocailap, however, said the aggrieved firms have never been cleared by the joint verification committee.

While appearing before the same committee on Tuesday in Parliament, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, confirmed they are still receiving fresh claims from new companies.

A fresh verification, she added, is slated to commence next month.

Asked why there has been a delay of close to nine years, the minister blamed the development on delayed response from the government of South Sudan on one hand and lack of domestic cooperation from the Finance ministry.

"Through our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Uganda asked South Sudan to constitute a verification committee but to-date, there is no response made," she said.

The minister said the first two communications to the effect were made in 2016 and a third reminder issued in January this year.

The matter, according to the minister, went up to the levels of presidents but South Sudan has not been fully stable, stalling the process

"In that case our hands are tied because we cannot go in as a sector alone; we still need the concerted efforts of Finance and Foreign Affairs ministries," Ms Kyambadde said.

In confidential documents submitted to the select committee, the minister said there are several alterations that were made on the original list of beneficiaries by officials at Finance ministry that included new companies while deleting original beneficiaries.

Earlier, Finance officials blamed their Trade counterparts for the delayed verification.

