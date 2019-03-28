Uganda: Mike Mukula to Lobby NRM Over Prioritising Solar Access

Kampala — Former Health minister and ruling NRM national vice chairman for eastern region Mike Mukula has said he will lobby his party to make solar energy a nation priority if Uganda is to achieve the power for all agenda by 2030.

Speaking during the launch of a campaign to light up 10,000 village homes in Kampala on Tuesday, Capt Mukula said: "I am going to lobby my party to make solar energy the number one priority in the energy sector in our [NRM] 2021-26 Manifesto."

Solar energy, he said, must become a national agenda given that it is one of the cleanest and cheapest energy sources, which Uganda must leverage on to grow its consumption.

Uganda, according to the World Bank, currently has about 26 per cent of the population accessing power with only or slightly more than 1 per cent using solar energy.

With a consumption of 147 jigawatts, Africa, Capt Mukula said, has a low power consumption rate yet it is a key ingredient of growth, adding that the 147 jigawatts is just a fraction of what some countries, such as Belgium, consume.

The campaign, codenamed - Power a home - will kick off in the eastern district of Mayuge before spreading to other parts of Uganda. It seeks to benefit about 50,000 people by at least connecting 10,000 rural homes.

Mr Thomas Huth, a founder at Empowering the Future Foundation, said they will seek partnerships offer affordable units "to create a positive impact in the society".

The campaign is supported by Empowering the Future Foundation, Village Power Uganda and the Miss Uganda Foundation.

Mr Ali Balunywa, the Village Power Uganda managing director, said access to power was a major driver for positive development, which calls for everyone's contribution, pledging that each family, which will benefit from the campaign, will receive a fully installed four-light solar home system with a two-year on site after sales service and warranty.

[email protected]