The Dakar Network Angels network launched this month, making its first investment in francophone Africa to cleantech venture Coliba. The Ivorian startup--that uses a mobile app to coordinate waste recycling--will receive mentorship and a minimum of $25K in seed funds.

The deal is part of Dakar Network Angels' mission of convening experts and capital to bridge the resource gap for startups in French speaking Africa--or 24 of the continent's 54 countries.