Liberia: Nafaa Somersaults On WB Support Claims

Says press statement contained misrepresentations

In the wake of a March 21 2019, press statement from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), declaring that a US$21 million fisheries project for Liberia was underway with sponsorship from the World Bank, the World Bank has since, on March 25, 2019 issued a Press statement rebutting the report.

The NaFAA press statement had disclosed that following what it called fruitful discussions with the World Bank, its Director-General, Emma Metieh Glassgow, was able to secure an agreement for the construction of a modern state-of-the-art fishing and processing facility as well as the establishment of landing jetties in five coastal counties.

But this assertion was almost immediately countered by the World Bank which issued a statement debunking such claims, stressing that a new fishing project for Liberia will be determined only after the Bank's Director for Regional Integration comes on board.

The Bank also said a strategic decision will be made to fit the country's priority needs and was as such setting the record straight that no decision has been made to that effect.

But in an abrupt about-turn, the NaFAA yesterday issued a statement acknowledging that the World Bank did not make any funding commitments for the new project. It clarified that its previous press statement contained a misrepresentation of facts surrounding its Director-General's meeting with the World Bank, adding that administrative action has already been taken to remedy the situation.

The NaFAA further clarified that it was fully aware of ongoing administrative and structural changes at the Bank which has occasioned a temporary pause on all new project activities but it remains hopeful that in time due consideration will be given to support NaFAA's priority interventions for sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, the NaFAA has said it takes pride in the commendations emanating from the World Bank's Directors for what it has achieved over the period, and it remains committed to the sustainable management of Liberia's fisheries resources towards the overall achievement of the government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.