Liberia: Watanga FC Continue Impressive Unbeaten Run

Watanga FC on Wednesday, March 27, extended their winning streak in the 2019 Liberia Football Association (LFA)-Orange league season to five games.

This followed their 3-1 victory over FC Fassell at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

Elijah Clarke extended his goals to six after firing home left foot shot in the 38th minute to put his side in front. Clarke's goals were enough to send his team for the first half break with a one goal lead.

Isaac Popo made it 2-0 midway through the second half, before FC Fassell scored a consolation through Dennis Kolekah to change the scores to 2-1.

Watanga finally took full control after Milton Symthe scored an own goal in the 79th minute.

An opportunity for FC Fassell to another consolation came in the 82nd minute after they were awarded a penalty, but the opportunity was wasted by Fred C. Mombo, whose shot traveled over the cross bar.

The result means Watanga now have 15 points from five games. They will travel away to the blue field on Friday, March 29 for their next fixture.

In the early kickoff at the same venue, Monrovia Club Breweries and NPA Anchors settled to a 2-2 draw.

At the North Star Stadium, Nimba United secured a 1-0 win against Nimba FC to move third on the league table. At the Dorris Williams Sports Pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, defender Daniel Woto's late goal helped BYC to settle to a 1-1 draw.

Small Town FC game was rescheduled due to the death of their CEO Adolph Lawrence, while LISCR game was also rescheduled due to the absence of their two goalkeepers that are on national duty.