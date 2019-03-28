Liberia: CBL Governor Patray Consoles Innis Family

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Hon. Nathaniel R. Patray, lll, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, met with the widow and relatives of the late Matthew Innis, a former Staff of the Bank, including Mrs. Elizabeth T. Harris Innis (wife), and Ms. Salina T. Innis (daughter).

Executive Governor Patray, on behalf of the Board of Governors and Management of the Central Bank of Liberia expressed regret over the death of the late Innis and hope that God would grant the family solace during the difficult period of bereavement. He urged the family to take solace in the loss of their loved one, "We can't question God; it is his will," he emphasized, calling on the family to be strong during these difficult times. "Take it easy; the children need your care," the Governor reminded the family, and assured Mrs. Innis that the Bank will participate at the funeral program.

The CBL Executive Governor described the death of Matthew Innis, as a blow to the CBL because the Bank has lost an asset whose expertise were very valuable and would be missed.

Responding, Mrs. Innis thanked Governor Patray and the CBL family for the concern the Central Bank of Liberia has demonstrated over the loss of her husband and promised to keep the CBL informed over preparations leading up to the funeral which is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019.