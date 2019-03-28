Mauritius: Canadian High Commissioner to Mauritius Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

press release

The High Commissioner of Canada to Mauritius, Mrs S. McCardell, paid, yesterday afternoon, a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement to the press, Mrs McCardell underlined that discussions with the Prime Minister focused mostly on the bonds of friendship uniting Mauritius and Canada, both being French-speaking countries, and through the Commonwealth. Canadian-Mauritian bilateral relations are dynamic and this partnership has gained considerable momentum in a number of areas such as education, she indicated.

Speaking about further collaboration between Canada and Mauritius, the High Commissioner pointed out that both countries are poised to explore bilateral opportunities in different spheres, namely tourism, education, climate change and environment. The Blue Economy which represents a huge area for Mauritius can be a great link to further unite the two countries, she added.

High Commissioner McCardell recalled that around 6 500 Canadian tourists come to Mauritius yearly and according to her, there is an opportunity to significantly increase this number.

Mrs McCardell has served as High Commissioner of Canada to Mauritius for a period of three years.