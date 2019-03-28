Mauritius: Launching of Training Programme in Crocheting

press release

A training programme in crocheting aimed at developing handicraft skills in entrepreneurs was launched, yesterday, by the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, at the SME Mauritius Ltd, Business Development and Facilitation Centre in Bel Air Rivière Sèche.

Currently, some 21 persons are benefitting from the training course which is being held in the context of the National Entrepreneurship Campaign (NEC). The NEC was launched last month with the objective of fostering entrepreneurial activities and valorising the contributions of entrepreneurs.

In a statement to the press, Minister Bholah recalled that the NEC spans over two months and targets in particular, young people, women, professionals, graduates and other potential entrepreneurs. Some Rs 2 million, he indicated, has been earmarked for the campaign which comprises activities such as round tables, workshops, and training sessions.

He highlighted Government's commitment to upskill artisans of the handicraft sector since they play a crucial role in transmitting artistically the Mauritian culture to the tourists and hence contribute hugely to enriching the cultural heritage of the country.

Through this training programme, Mr Bholah underlined, artisans will be exposed to new techniques which will enable them to come up with more innovative and value-added products that are in line with current market trends. Constant innovation, he emphasised, is essential for the survival of the local handicraft sector.

With regard to SME Mauritius Ltd, the Minister underscored that the organisation has a key role in providing the necessary conditions to protect local handicrafts and help revive the sector. He also pointed out that SME Mauritius Ltd is offering a number of training courses in a bid to equip entrepreneurs with necessary expertise and knowhow so as to enhance local competencies in the handicraft sector and set up new innovative standards.