Nigeria: Governor Okowa Boosts Super Eagles With U.S.$60,000

Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State has again bountifully rewarded the Super Eagles following victories in their 2019 AFCON qualifying match against Seychelles and the prestigious friendly against seven-time African champions Egypt, as he presented a gift of $10,000 to Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and another $50,000 to the team on Tuesday.

Okowa similarly rewarded the team following their qualification for the 2019 AFCON with the 1-1 draw against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2018, which they followed up with a friendly against Uganda in Asaba three days later.

Captain Ahmed Musa, who on his part received rave reviews for promptly fulfilling his promise of N1million-a-goal to the Olympic Eagles by sending the team N4million on Monday evening immediately after their 4-0 win over Libya, thanked Governor Okowa for his kind gestures and support to the team, other national teams and Nigerian football generally.

At its meeting on Monday, the NFF Executive Committee had hailed Delta State's number one citizen and his administration for full sponsorship of the Super Eagles' two matches, as well as augmenting for the U-23 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Libya.

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo emerged top scorer of the 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign with seven goals, and the 1-0 victory over Africa's number one -ranked side Egypt was brilliantly executed and must have positive implications for Africa's fourth-ranked team Nigeria's position in the next FIFA ranking activation.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium is fast turning to a positive hunting ground for the national teams, with the Super Eagles banishing a 19-year demon by defeating the Pharaohs, and the Olympic Eagles overturning a 0-2 deficit against Libya in the first leg to reach the final round of the qualifying series for this year's Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The football feast in Delta State was hugely rewarding for Nigeria, as the teams won all the matches, scoring eight goals in all and conceding only one.

At its Monday meeting, the NFF Executive Committee also approved that the Super Eagles play two more friendly matches during the FIFA window in June as part of the preparations for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.