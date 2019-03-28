Algeria: Batimatec Show 2019 - Integration of Technological Advances

The 22nd International Show of Building, Construction Materials and Public Works (Batimatec 2019) has been inaugurated Sunday in Algiers under the slogan of the integration of the technological advances, in the benefit of the Algerian housing sector.

Minister of Housing, Town Planning and the City Abdelouahid Temmar inaugurated the show. He was accompanied by Minister of Industry and Mines, Youcef Yousfi and Governor of Algiers Abdelkader Zoukh.

Temmar invited the project managers to "take advantage of existing local materials, particularly in terms of thermal and sound insulation, to launch pilot projects."

"This is the moment to launch experiments with national economic operators," he said.

The minister called on the national exhibitors to continue their efforts in terms of quality, accessibility and competitiveness of their products to increase national integration in the housing sector.

Temmar also proposed to the representatives of academic architecture institutions and their students to collaborate in pilot projects in order to integrate innovations and technology into public housing projects.

"We will transmit (to you) our housing programmes and you will design them by introducing, in a practical way, the outcomes of your research," he told students from the Polytechnic School of Architecture and Urban Planning of Algiers (EPAU).

The Batimatec show 2019 is being held from March 24 to 28 at the Exhibition Centre in Algiers, with the participation of over a thousand Algerian and foreign exhibitors.

This economic event, co-organized with the Algerian Society of Fairs and Exports (Safex), sees the participation of 400 international exhibitors representing fifteen countries.

According to the organizing body, Batimatec 2019 is expected to welcome 200,000 visitors and bring together professionals from the construction and public works sectors, activating in several segments of the industry.

Processes, equipment and building materials, services, environment, innovation, new technologies, intelligent building, site safety, urban planning, and many other areas related to the building sector, will be covered by the show, through exhibition stands, but also through conferences, technical meetings, demonstration workshops, architectural competitions and press conferences.