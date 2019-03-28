South Africa/Tunisia: Gomes to Officiate in a CAF Confed Cup Qf Tie

Victor Gomes has been appointed to serve as a referee in the upcoming 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg tie between Club Sportif Sfaxien and Nkana FC.

That match will take place on 14 April 2019 at Sfax-Stade Taieb Mhiri in Tunisia.

Kick-off will be at 17h00.

The reigning PSL Referee of the Season will be assisted by fellow South African Zakhele Siwela, and Mathew Kananga from Namibia.

Namibian Jackson Pavaza will serve as the fourth official.

Club Sportif Sfaxien qualified for the last eight of this tournament after finishing top of Group B with 12 points after six matches played.

Nkana FC, on the other hand finished second in Group C with nine points, two points behind eventual group winners Al Hilal of Sudan.