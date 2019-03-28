Namibia: Farmers Get Drought Relief From Old Mutual

Old Mutual supported drought stricken farmers with N$385,000 through the 'Dare to Care disaster Relief Campaign'.

At an event this week at the Namibia Agricultural Union Head Office, Ryno van der Merwe, President of the Agricultural Union of Namibia (NAU) expressed his grave concern about the prevailing drought in Namibia, calling it a national disaster.

"I do not know what the future holds and ow our producers are going to recover after this drought, but what I do know is that all of us have to support the various producers," he added.

Kosmas Egumbo, Old Mutual Namibia CEO said Namibians need to unite as a nation and that interventions like the Dare to Care campaign will address the most immediate needs of the Namibian farmers.

"It is with appreciation and humility that we are coming in to support our farmers, we cannot talk of a nation, if we do not have a sufficient level of production capacity, locally, to be able to feed ourselves," highlighted Egumbo.

The Dare to Car campaign is an initiative of the Agricultural Union of Namibia and the Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers Union, aimed at supporting all farmers across all regions through a subsidiary feeding scheme.

Caption: From left to right, Ndangi Katoma, Executive, Marketing, Communication and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual, Ryno van der Merwe, President of the Namibian Agricultural Union, Kosmas Egumbo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual and Dr. Ndahafa Nghifindaka, President of the Namibian Emerging Commercial Farmers Union.