Malawi Women's Manifesto Launched - 'Point of Reference to Holding Duty-Bearers Accountable'

As the country edges towards the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections, stakeholders in the gender platforms have launched women's manifesto at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe that will drive the agenda for women.

Launching the document, the Women's Manifesto Movement called on all political parties to listen and to act on the calls of women once voted into government after the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Woman Malawi comprises various organisations, including the Women Legal Resources Centre (Wolrec).

Worlec executive director Maggie Kathewera Banda told Nyasa Times that the manifesto focuses on issues of education, health, economic empowerment, agriculture, as well as politics and governance.

The women have been collectively been labelled as lazy cry-babies, exploitative, parasitic and goalkeeper-like people who are, consequently, virtually unfit for public office but Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, is championing for the equal representation of women in all sectors, through the 50:50 Campaign.

Banda said the Women's Manifesto would be a point of reference to holding duty-bearers accountable in fulfillment of women's rights as contained in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

"In the run up to the 2019 tripartite elections and beyond, the manifesto will also be used to demand commitment from political leaders and other duty-bearers with regard to the fulfillment of women's rights," she added.

Women Movement held its first ever Women's Assembly in November 2018 with women representing all sectors in the society aimed at developing a manifesto document that would help in advocating for women's issues.

Among the organizations that supported the initiative are Oxfam, HIVOS, Action Aid, 50:50 Management Agency, Governance Gender Justice Development and IM Swedish Development Partner.