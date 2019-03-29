Kenya: KPA Mbaraki to Host Athletics at National Games

Kenya Ports Authority's (KPA) Mbaraki Sports Club has been selected to host the athletics competition during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) term one games which start on April 8-13.

KSSSA secretary general David Ngugi, who led ministry officials and other association top brass in inspecting the facilities to be used for the weeklong event on Wednesday, said that basketball and rugby will be held at Shimo La Tewa School.

The school will also accommodate the boys while handball and hockey will take place at Shanzu Teachers College which will be the games village for girls.

"In the absence of the Mombasa Municipal Stadium which has remained closed since 2013 to date, KPA Mbaraki remains our only alternative to host the athletics program and we have made arrangements for its use," Ngugi said.

Brookside Dairy remain as title sponsors for the games which are expected to maintain the element of tough competition that has always been on display among secondary school teams.

Teams will be doing battle for tickets to represent the country at the East Africa Secondary School games to be staged in Arusha, Tanzania in August.

All regions had by yesterday named the teams to represent them at the national championships with the exception of North Eastern and Western.

The former are expected to stage their regional championships beginning today while the latter are being held up by a case filed by Tigoi Girls basketball team who have accused Butere Girls of fielding an ineligible player during the western championships.

An estimated 1,912 participants will compete in basketball, hockey, rugby 15s and 7s, swimming, handball, cross country and athletics.

Ngugi at the same time released the pools for the championships which will begin with athletics to allow the athletes to join the rest of their continental rivals at the Africa Youth and Junior championships to be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast from April 13.