Kenya: Matano Hails His Players' Mental Strength After Sharks Win

Tusker coach Robert Matano believes his side's mental strength was key in their 3-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match on Wednesday at Ruaraka grounds.

A first half brace from Timothy Otieno and a second half header from Boniface Muchiri rendered Sydney Lokale's penalty late on a mere consolation.

The brewers came into the fixture on the back of a five-match winless run but were quick against Sharks - who were yet to lose to Tusker in the league.

Last season, Sharks edged Tusker in both legs, 2-1 in the first leg and 5-2 in the second leg.

"The players have been weak mentally because of losing matches so we needed to up their morale. I did a lot of motivation training to boost their morale so that they can concentrate for 90 minutes," said the veteran coach.

The win saw the 2016 champions move to fifth on the 18-team standings with 29 points, similar to sixth-placed Sharks after 18 rounds.

MULUYA LOOKS AHEAD

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya said his charges failed to contain the brewers pressure early on but promised to rectify the lapses ahead of their second leg meeting.

The two teams face-off in the second leg on April 14 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

"Tusker got their chances early on and utilised, within the first half we were down 2-0," Muluya said.

"We showed good character in the second half to get a goal but they had already sealed the game. I can say we lost fairly."

"We only need to rectify what didn't work out for us, the most important thing now is to focus because we meet them against in two weeks time."

Sharks visit champions Gor Mahia on Saturday in Machakos.