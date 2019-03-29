Kenya: Tusker Shift Base Amid Calls for Ruaraka Ban

From the start of this year, an overall bumpy Ruaraka grounds filled with enormous patches covered by grass has been home to Tusker football club's seven matches of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) campaign.

Despite this disgrace, the hosts, Tusker has managed to squeeze three wins, two draws and as many losses at the pitch that is heavily infested with poor hard grass that makes the playing surface very bumpy.

Both goal areas are bear with no grass and hilly goal lines between the posts, a big disadvantage to players of both teams who strive to bag maximum points.

In the previous months, visiting teams have raised complaints over the state of the pitch that was initially banned before being lifted under unclear circumstances on December 21.

"We don't have good pitches in the country at the moment therefore such problems are not inherent to Tusker alone," Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Stadia Safety and Security Committee chairman Lt. Col. Erick Oloo reasoned in January on its reinstatement.

Surprisingly, Camp Toyoyo, Thika Sub-county stadium and Mumias Sports Complex which seem a little bit "better" than Ruaraka remain suspended.

Mathare United, Chemelil Sugar, Vihiga United earlier on raised concerns about the venue urging the league managers to re-examine their decision for the good of the game.

And on Wednesday, Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya joined the bandwagon insisting the pitch is doing a disservice to football development in the country.

"The field is really pathetic, we can't even compare it to some of the worst pitches we have in the country," lamented Muluya after the 3-1 loss to Tusker at Ruaraka.

"They are used to it because they train here and are getting points from this same field so they know much about it than others. If you want to improve the standards of football we can't be coming to play on such an injury-prone surface, it should've been banned as soon as yesterday," added Muluya, who lost winger Harrison Mwendwa to injury in the 29th minute as a result of the surface.

KPL Chief executive officer Jack Oguda admitted the deplorable state of the East Africa Breweries Limited-owned ground that has as well hosted National Super League (NSL), lower tier fixtures and one SportPesa Shield tie pitting Uprising against Western Stima.

"We have a governing council meeting in two weeks' time which will look at the report of the inspection committee to make a decision," said Oguda.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has also promised to deliver a lasting solution.

"We've asked the club licensing committee to take another look at the issue and make a decision, which should happen by next week," FKF media chief Barry Otieno told Nation Sport on Thursday.

According to Tusker CEO Charles Obiny, they will no longer host matches at the ground until further notice.

"We acknowledge the state of the pitch thus we've moved our matches to Machakos as we wait for the rainy season that will help us rehabilitate the surface," he noted.