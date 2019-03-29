Nigeria: Govt Takes Preventive Measures Against Earthquake in Nigeria

Abuja — The Federal government, Thursday disclosed that it has put in place, preventive measures that would help address occurrence of Earthquake in any part of the country by acquiring and installing sensitivity seismometers and tilet meters for monitoring and detecting it .

According to the government, the earth movement monitoring device was acquired as part of the measures to address the country's geological security explained that the device was installed at the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) premises, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Kaduna.

Disclosing this yesterday when he appeared before the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South led Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy to defend his ministry's 2019 budget, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Bawa Bwari Abubakar who noted that the effort was accelerated in response to the recent persistent earth tremors experienced in the country most especially around Abuja, stressed that the proactive measure became necessary in order to predict, detect and monitor earth movement and earthquake related activities.

According to him, insufficient and untimely release of funds, direct intervention by states in the management of mineral resources, multiple taxation by states and local governments and inadequate geological data, are some of the challenges facing the mining sector.

The minister also listed limited supporting infrastructure, insecurity of mine fields especially in Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau and North East and illegal mining and community challenges, said that there was no doubt that the mining sector could do better if leakages were blocked.

On his part, Chairman of the committee, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who asked the minister to furnish the committee with detailed breakdown of the budget, said that it is the belief of the Committee that the revenue capacity of the sector should be raised for the country to benefit, adding that steps should be taken to position the sector to take its pride of place in the scheme of things in the country.

The ministry proposed N20,480,057,749 as its budget estimate for 2019 and out of the amount the sum of N8,559,365,940 is for personnel cost, N1,726,419,857 is for overhead while N10,194,271,952 is for capital projects.