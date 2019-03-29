Kenya: Just When Will Nyayo Stadium Be Ready?

Despite the Nyayo National stadium hosting the pomp and colour Jamhuri day celebrations December last year, the sports fraternity will have to wait for the third year running before the facility is ready for use.

Nyayo's current state has the playing surface planted with grass, while seats are being installed on one side of the terraces.

The stadium last hosted a football match in August 2017, the Mashemeji derby pitting Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards that ended 1-1.

Nineteen months later, Nyayo's official reopening date continues to be shrouded in uncertainty.

The VVIP and VIP sections were hurriedly fixed and terraces painted white November last year to host the Jamhuri day celebrations after which work stalled again occasioned by a constant downing of tools by project contractors.

"We've an outstanding bill of millions of shillings, we were last paid November last year but up to date, we can only resume work upon payment," one of the contractors told Nation Sport off record yesterday.

The Sports Ministry, which has occasionally given empty promises, said they expect to complete the works by end of May.

"The contractor says he needs about 75 days to finish up the building works but by end of May we should've the seats fixed all round after which we shall do an inspection and if satisfied, the stadium will be handed over to us," Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia told journalists on Thursday, when he alongside his boss, Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and the Parliamentary Sports, Tourism and Culture committee inspected the venue.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed promised to work around the clock in order to deliver the facility that is home to Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards among other indoor sports.

"The issue has always been less resources but now with the Sports Fund in place, we expect to get enough required to complete this work here and other stadiums," Amina said.

While Nyayo is 70 percent done, Kinoru, Ruringu, Wote, Kamarin, Kipchoge Keino and Marsabit stadiums are all below 30 percent work progress.

"Once the Sports, Arts and Social development fund is unlocked, the ministry will be able to get enough money to see off these projects and as a committee, we will ensure this is done," Machakos Town Member of parliament Victor Munyaka, who chairs the committee, offered.

Just last week, Auditor-General Edward Ouko's report for the year ending June 30, 2018, tabled in the House by leader of majority leader Aden Duale, indicted the ministry spent over Sh1.6 billion in unsupported expenditures on five stadiums and 10 training pitches across the country.

It is yet another case of unfulfilled promises and a lack of respect for set deadlines as repair works continue to be delayed due to lack of adequate funds.

The 30,000-seater was expected to be re-opened in July 2017, but since the Confederation of African Football (Caf) stripped Kenya of the 2018 African Nations Championship hosting rights in September 2017, work stalled until last year.