Rwanda: RIB Presents a Suspect for Massacring 12 Cows of Survivor's Family

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has revealed the suspect in the massacring of 12 cows that belonged to Kabera Ndabarinze, a genocide survivor at Gakamba Village, Mulinga Cell, Mulinga Sector in Nyabihu District Western Province.

The gruesome act of cutting the cow's chucks and legs and thighs was committed on Sunday night 24 March 2019.

The suspect, Bigaruka Karabayinga 39 is a Conglose refugee who was arrested from Kiziba Refugee Camp in Karongi District after a three days investigation on Wednesday 27 April 2019.

Karabayinga admits the crime and says he did it retaliation to acts of misunderstandings he had with the genocide survivor Kabera.

According to Modeste Mbabazi, the Spokesperson at RIB, 10 cow died while two are expected to survive.

"Veterinaries are telling us there is chance for the survival of two of the twelve that were cut" he told the media.

How the investigation caught Karabayinga

RIB first arrested all the suspects in the area including herdsmen and people who had misunderstandings with Kabera but Karabayinga was not so much mentioned during investigation.

"Karabayinga was also mentioned but not so much and the Kabera himself somehow could not easily suspect Karabayinga as well"

Karabayinga has relatives in Nyabihu but lives in a refugee camp in Karongi, almost three and half hours' drive away.

RIB had to find out if Karabayinga had appeared in Nyabihu within the days of the cattle killing.

"As we were investigating, we hit a jackpot that he was seen there" said Mbabazi

When Karabayinga was brought into interrogation, he first denied and then accepted on Thursday.

Who is Karabayinga

The Congolese refugee told the media that while he has a refugee's documents, he also used his relatives here in Rwanda to help him get a national identity card.

He has been a friend to Kabera and the two gave each other cows more than once each with Kabera going on to tend Karabayinga's three cows.

"It so happened that we had wrangles between ourselves and Kabera sent off my three cows, ending in crop and I had to sell one cow to pay for the destroyed crops" Karabayinga said.

Enemnity grew in Karabayinga to the point of killing Kabera's cattle, he said.

"I was going to get money at Gisenyi and then my minds change. I instead bought a pang and had it sharpened then I went straight to Kabera's cows" he said.

Karabayinga denies any help in the massacre of 12 cows that he cut while they mow for both mercy and help.

"I cut one by one until I finished them all. I wanted to make him face loss just as I also faced loss paying for destroyed crops"

Karabayinga massacred the cows including the three he had given Kabera.

Other sources say why

Locals say that within a flourishing friendship of the two, Karabayinga encroached on Kabera' wife which destroyed their relationship.

Sources further say that the two were brought into reconciliation within their family members and village authorities.

Karabayinga was punishes with a fine of Rwf300,000 or a cow to Kabera for the damages caused.

Which Karabayinga did not do and instead piled hatred for Kabera's family.

According to the penal code, maliciously killing livestock is an offence that carries between 6 months and 1 year imprisonment and fines between Rwf300000 and Rwf500000.

RIB said investigation is still ongoing to find out if there others who had a hand in the killing of the twelve cows

The spokesperson said they are also pursuing to know how the fellow attained the National ID.