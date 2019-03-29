Rwanda: Taekwondo Team Eyes Gold at ANOCA Youth Games

RWANDA Taekwondo Federation (RTF) has challenged youngsters to aim for gold at the upcoming ANOCA Zone V Youth Games come April 2-6 in Huye District.

The first edition of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) regional showpiece is organized by the Rwanda's Olympic Committee (RNOSC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports and ANOCA Zone V body.

RTF has named a strong ten-member team for the five-day competition and, according to head coach Irene Allain Bagire, the target is to challenge for the top honours.

Dream Team Taekwondo duo of Ivan Iradukunda (-48kgs) and Eric Byukusenge (-55kgs) are some of the famous names on the team in training.

Byukusenge represented the country at the 2018 Africa Junior Taekwondo Championship in Tunisia, whilst Iradukunda finished second in his weight category at the Ambassador's Cup last year.

Other members of the team include Elissa Uwineza (-63kgs), Vincent Ntaganda (-73kgs), Edison Niyomukiza (-73kgs), Anita Ingabire (-44kgs), Kevin Umutesi (-49kgs), Adinette Umuhoza (-55kgs), Nadege Umurerwa (-63kgs) and Emmanuelle Tumukunde (-63kgs).

Umurerwa and Umuhoza also contested at the 2018 Africa Junior Championship in Tunisia.