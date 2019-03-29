Zimbabwe: Manhunt for Killer Hubby

Police are still looking for the Harare man who shot and killed his wife and brother-in-law at their Gletwin home on Tuesday following a protracted marital dispute.

Petros Pomborokani (50), a former Ministry of Health and Child Care officer, is still at large and police have called on members of the public to assist them with investigations.

The matter is being handled by CID Homicide.

According to the police, anyone with information on Pomborokani's whereabouts should contact any nearest police station as he is suspected to be armed and dangerous.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations are still in progress.

Pomborokani shot his wife, Olivia Zenda (42), and brother-in-law, Robert Zenda (49) with a CZ pistol at around 7am, in front of his three children, mother-in-law, a relative and a housemaid.

The couple had been married for 20 years and has four children aged 19, 12, 10 and eight.

Police recovered the pistol's two loaded magazines at the scene.

Investigations carried out revealed that Pomborokani and his wife had a long-standing marital dispute. He was in the habit of assaulting his wife and had since moved out of their matrimonial home.