Zimbabwe: Zpc Kariba Honour Outstanding Players

ZPC Kariba are set to plunge into the new Premiership campaign in high spirits after the club honoured the outstanding players from last season on Wednesday night.

Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah was voted Player of the Year and walked away with a trophy and $1 500.

The Kariba side travel to Luveve this weekend for an opening match against Chicken Inn.

Veteran forward Tawanda Nyamandwe walked away with the Golden Boot award and received a cash prize of $1 400.

Captain Tendai Hove was named the Most Loyal Player and pocketed $900.

Defender Ian Nekati first scooped the Players' Player of the Year award, which carried a prize of $1 3000, and then took the Supporters' Player of the Year gong and a further $1 200.

Vice-captain Tawanda Munyaduri scooped the Club's Executive award of $1 100 and Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe was voted the Most Improved Player and went home with $1 000.

Samuel Makawa was the Most Disciplined Player, Blessing Nyamuzhiwa took home the Rookie of the Year award while Charity Panzi was named the Supporter of the Year. The club also unveiled their 2019 squad with seven new signings including former Highlanders and FC Platinum midfielder Nigel Makumbe, Fungayi Chirinda, Brian Juru from Chicken Inn, ex-Dynamos defender James Marufu, Future Sibanda, Nigel Chipunza and Tinotenda Chiunye, who was at CAPS United last year on loan from Aces Youth Academy.

Club chairperson Fadzayi Chisveto challenged the team to battle for honours.

Despite all the controversy during off-season, the team will still be led by Godfrey Tamirepi.