South Africa: SA 'Riddled With Mental Health Issues - and We Live in Denial'

analysis

The South African Human Rights Commission has released a report on the state of mental healthcare in South Africa. The report, based on an investigation prompted by the Life Esidimeni tragedy, found a mental healthcare system plagued by poor services, which 'remain in silos -- the left-hand does not know what the right hand is doing'.

When Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba released the findings of the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings he recommended a South African Human Rights Commission investigation into the general state of mental healthcare in South Africa based on people's experience of the system.

On Thursday 28 March, following months of public hearings, Human Rights Commission advocate Bongani Majola released the findings.

Presenting the findings, human rights commissioner Angie Makwetla highlighted several concerns raised by the report. She said the investigation found a system plagued by poor services.

"Services for mental care users remain in silos -- the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing.

"Interdepartmental collaborations and knowledge sharing in the realm of mental healthcare and service provision is extremely problematic. This demonstrates that further attention needs to be paid to measures to integrate services to improve engagement and pool resources, Makwetla...