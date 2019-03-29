29 March 2019

Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwanda Confirms Participation at African Champs

By Damas Sikubwabo

The local volleyball governing body (FRVB) has confirmed that Rwanda will be represented both in men and women's categories at the 2019 Beach Volleyball Africa Cup of Nations.

The continent's biggest beach volleyball event gets underway on April 21, and will run through April 29 in Nigeria.

According to Adalbert Mfashimana, the FRVB Secretary General, Rwanda's participation at the African championships will help players to get fit and ready as the country prepares to host this year's FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in August.

"The teams will soon be announced," Mfashimana told Times Sport on Thursday.

Rwanda is ranked top in women's beach volleyball in Africa, while their men's counterparts are in third spot on the continent.

