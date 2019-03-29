Kenya: Museveni Tours Mombasa Port, Takes Four-Hour Train Ride

On the second day of his state visit to Kenya, President Museveni was taken on a tour of the Mombasa Port by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta.

"It is a great facility that is key for our countries' trade relations. What we call for is more efficiency so that our business people do not lose time getting their goods cleared," Mr Museveni tweeted after the tour.

Mr Museveni later took the train from Mombasa to Nairobi using the Standard Gauge Railway.

"It was a comfortable four-hour ride. The SGR is key in cutting down transport costs, reducing pilferage and ensuring goods arrive faster to the hinterland. It will greatly reduce business costs," Mr Museveni added.

WATCH:President Museveni tours Mombasa port in Kenya

Museveni's 480km trip would have taken him between 45 minutes and one hour of flight ride.

His Senior Press Secretary, Mr Don Wanyama also posted on social media platform, Facebook and said: "Very comfortable ride. It will soon get to Naivasha and consequently lower the cost of doing business in Uganda as goods move faster and in cheaper fashion."

Mr Museveni is in Kenya on a three-day state visit on the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at the Kenya-Uganda business forum in Mombasa on Wednesday, Mr Museveni said for a long time, there had been a clash of views on how countries could get wealthy. But the matter was now resolved with the position that it was the private sector to lead this push.

According to him, nations can only get rich if they create conditions conducive enough for the private sector to thrive.

"It is now clear that the private sector are the ones that create wealth. It is also enough to say that in order for a country to create wealth, it must be done through private sector-led growth. Trade is the only way for survival and it cannot be interfered with," he said.