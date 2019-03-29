Zimbabwe: Three Zesa Employees Perish in Car Crash

Three Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) employees died on the spot Thursday morning when their company vehicle they were travelling in was involved in head-on-collision with another vehicle in the tiny town.

Police confirmed the fatal accident but said investigations were still underway.

However, according to a witness, the three dead employees were on their way to Marondera from Wedza when the accident occurred.

The Marondera town council fire brigade team had to be called in to assist in the removal of the three workers from the wreckage.

The deaths of the three ZESA employees brings to seven, the number of road fatalities recorded in the small town in a week.

Last week, four family members, including three children died on the spot in Marondera along the Harare-Mutare highway when driver of a Mercedes Benz Compressor, with six passengers on board, lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased minors were identified by the Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza as Strive Masango (2), Analisa Masango (6) and Monalisa Masango (10).

The three are children of popular Harare Apostolic faith healer, Strive Masango.

The other dead passenger was Kudzanai Karigoga (30). They were travelling to Rusape from Harare.

The children's mother, Chipo Mapako, who was driving the vehicle and two other passengers, Tendai Karikoga and one only identified as Ndowa, were rushed to Marondera hospital before being transferred to Chitungwiza hospital where they are still admitted.