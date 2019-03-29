28 March 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Joseph Serge Noah Appointed National Technical Director

Joseph Serge Noah has been appointed new technical Director of football in Cameroon. He was appointed yesterday March 27, 2019 by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

The 45-year-old technician replaces Jean Manga Onguene who has come to the end of his contract. The former professional football player has worked with AS Creteil, France and with the French Football Federation.

As the new technical director he has the task of putting in place the policy of taking the Cameroon football to the highest level of performance from the base to the national level.

Three cardinal points will guide the job of the technical director-these are detection of talents, pre training and training. The definition of the norms and control of football training centres as well as monitoring of football in the school milieu and even in the neighbourhoods.

