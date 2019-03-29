South Africa: SA's Listeriosis Victims Want Accountability and Justice From Class Action Suit

analysis

The 2018 listeriosis outbreak in South Africa was one of the biggest in the world, claiming more than 200 lives. However, that was just the beginning as some continue to deal with the aftermath of the deadly infection. Now the courts will be asked to hold the makers of processed meat products accountable. In only the second class action lawsuit to be heard locally, 1,060 complainants are demanding justice from Tiger Brands.

"As I watched the heart monitor going down, down, down, I don't know what was happening in my brain, but it wasn't registering that I was going to lose my son now," recalled Vuyani Moledi.

"I literally saw him take his last breath."

Moledi, who was seven months pregnant at the time, went to a regular clinic appointment on 7 December 2017. While there she expressed concern to the nurse that her baby had not been moving, which was an unusual occurrence. After being assured that everything with the baby was fine, Moledi returned to the apartment she shares with her mother in Phuthaditjhaba, a town near the Drakensberg mountains in the Free State.

Vuyani Moledi's son passed away shortly after he was born due to contracting listeriosis....