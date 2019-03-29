Eritrean Delegation Met and Held Talks With Japanese Officials

Asmara — The Eritrean senior delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab met and held talks with various Japanese officials on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Japanese Foreign Minister, Mr. Taro Kono expressed Japan's high appreciation for President Isaias' role for peace and cooperation with Ethiopia. Mr. Kono also said that Japan welcomes the UNSC unanimous decision to lift sanctions on Eritrea and stressed that Japan stands ready to contribute to the consolidation of peace in the Horn of Africa.

Mr. Kono reiterated Japan's expectation that President Isaias would participate at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VII) that will be held in Yokohama in August 2019.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh on his part thanked Japan for the invitation and for frank and constructive talks and expressed Eritrea's readiness to rekindle and strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides also agreed to develop partnership in Human Resources Development, infrastructure, fisheries, health and water as well as trade and investment.

The Eritrean delegation also held discussion with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President, Dr. Shinichi Kitaoka who congratulated Eritrea on the peace and said that was a wonderful development that would give special impetus to the whole region.

The Eritrean delegation is on four-day working visit to Japan at an invitation of Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Taro Kono.