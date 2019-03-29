Sudan Uprising - Spontaneous Protests in Lead-Up to 'Life for Children Marches'

Sudan — On Wednesday, the densely populated area west of Soug Libya in Omdurman witnessed spontaneous demonstrations demanding the immediate step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the country's rule, hours before signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change announced the 'Life for Children Marches' to take place today.

Youths from Bara in North Kordofan appealed to the masses to gather and participate in Thursday's march in the state capital El Obeid in order to topple the regime and restore their rights.

The Bara Youth Group announced a massive demonstration which will start from El Obeid Taxi station heading to the judicial building at 1:00 pm.

On Wednesday, students of El Gezira College for Medical Sciences in Wad Madani took to the street to demand the overthrow of the regime.

In El Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, dramatists held a protest in conjunction with with World Theatre Day, in which they raised banners calling for the removal of the regime and the release of detained dramatists Musab Hasouna and Abumidyan, and all the Sudanese detainees.