Sudan: Bread Prices Soar Amid Flour Shortage in Darfur

Foro Baranga / El Fasher — Many states in Sudan are experiencing a shortage of bread due to lack of flour. El Fasher in North Darfur faces daily power cuts as a knock-on effect of the countrywide fuel shortage.

The price of one loaf of bread in Foro Baranga locality in West Darfur has risen to five Pounds, while two years ago, people received three loaves for one Pound.

The owners of bakeries confirmed that they do not receive any subsidised flour anymore.

Jubara El Basha, Secretary-General of the Union of Bakeries, acknowledged in a statement this week a shortage in the state's share of flour, explaining that their share is insufficient for the volume of consumption.

He said that Khartoum state's share is 45,000 sacks of flour which equals 45 per cent of the daily ration of flour in the country. The rest is distributed to the other states.

Insulin price up 150%

On Wednesday, the National Medical Supplies Fund announced that the price of insulin increased again, this time with 150 percent.

The Professional Pharmacists Association described the increase as "a further blow to the public with new proof that the government's promises about the stability of medicine prices is a lie".

The group of pharmacists said in a statement that insulin, which has no substitute for use for diabetics but death after these increases, has led to patients using less insulin per injection than needed because of the shortages and high prices.

Power cuts in North Darfur capital

The residents of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, have complained about the disruption and fluctuation of electricity, especially the owners of workshops, handicrafts, and shops in the markets, because of the disruption's impact on their work and electrical appliances.

In Khartoum, the Ministry of Irrigation and Electricity announced planned power cuts for all residential, industrial and agricultural sectors in the coming days.

Fuel shortage

A shortage of fuel across Sudan has had a knock-on effect into all aspects of daily life. Electricity generators shut-down, mills cannot produce enough flour, and pumps fail to produce enough drinking water for the population and livestock.